Joe Banner Takes A Shot At Browns Amid Struggles

When managing owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam first took over the Cleveland Browns franchise, the Haslams brought in former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner as the team’s chief executive officer.

Banner stayed on as the CEO for less than two seasons, starting mid-way through the 2012 season in that role and wrapping up his tenure 16 months later.

The former Eagles executive hired Mike Lombardi as the team’s general manager and oversaw Rob Chudzinski’s hiring as head football coach.

All three lasted roughly one year in Cleveland amid a 2013 season where the team finished 4-12 before the Haslams decided to roll the dice with new personnel.

Despite lacking success with the Browns, Banner’s confidence in his capabilities has remained intact after launching other successful properties around the NFL media landscape over the past decade.

His hubris was on full display late Thursday when the former Browns CEO took a swipe at the Browns’ lack of success since his departure, calling out a fan who harked back to the “Three Stooges” moniker he, Lombardi, and Haslam earned during their brief time together.

“You are right,” Banner wrote on X in response to a fan, adding, “things have been great since I left … I must’ve been the problem.”

While Banner was not successful in Cleveland, the executive worked for the Eagles during a time when the team went to the Super Bowl and had several winning seasons.

Since leaving the Browns organization, Banner has consulted for the Atlanta Falcons while also being the co-founder of The 33rd Team and helped launch Sharp Football Analysis.

