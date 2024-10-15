Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Being Traded To Bills

The surprising news on Tuesday came quickly that the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills struck a deal for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cleveland will receive two draft picks – a third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2026 – in exchange for Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick in 2025.

It’s news that Cooper was perhaps prepared to hear.

ESPN analyst Josina Anderson caught up with Cooper after the trade news broke as the wide receiver revealed his thoughts about being traded to Buffalo.

“(General manager) Andrew Berry called me and told me what was going on,” Cooper said, adding, “As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

Cooper acknowledged how his previous experience with trades helped him through the news.

“I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps,” Cooper said.

The deal with Buffalo marks the third time that Cooper has been traded away by his team, leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in a similar fashion.

That previous experience is helping him to turn the corner quickly on this chapter of his career, he said.

“I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”

In Cleveland, Cooper earned his fifth Pro Bowl appearance after the 2023 season.

Cooper posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving performances for the Browns, including his best-ever showing in 2023 with 1,250 receiving yards on 72 catches.

