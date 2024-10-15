Analyst Vents His Frustrations With Amari Cooper Trade

The Cleveland Browns have been here before.

In the midst of a 1-5 start to the 2024 NFL regular season, Cleveland is beginning to turn its eye toward the next year already by making moves with their existing roster pieces.

The latest move is Cleveland’s decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for their third-round selection in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026.

While analyst Aaron Goldhammer understands the team’s move, the Browns radio host is none too thrilled with the prospects of writing the eulogy to the 2024 NFL regular season during the middle of the year.

Trading away players for draft picks is a proposition Browns fans are “comfortable and familiar” with, Goldhammer said.

“I understand why the Browns are doing this, and it’s a good draft pick, except (Browns GM) Andrew Berry whiffs every third-round draft pick he makes,” Goldhammer said, adding, “I’m sure the next Anthony Schwartz or Siaki Ika or whatever will be welcomed here in Cleveland.”

.@HammerNation19 understands why Amari Cooper was traded but that doesn’t mean he’s gotta like it… What are your thoughts on the move? pic.twitter.com/94IW8l6haX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 15, 2024

The analyst called Cooper the best receiver the team has had since its rebirth in 1999.

After his praise, Goldhammer returned to his frustrations.

“I don’t understand how this makes (quarterback) Deshaun Watson or this offense that’s the worst of all time better, but I understand what they’re doing now, looking forward and trying to build a war chest of draft picks,” the analyst said.

Goldhammer said the conversations with several veterans – including star running back Nick Chubb and offensive guard Joel Bitonio – will be awkward as the team is admitting it will be foregoing this season to make the franchise better in the long run.

