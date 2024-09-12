Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s New Allegations

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson might go down as the worst in NFL history.

It’s been a nightmare from the very day it happened, and watching Baker Mayfield blossom somewhere else just adds insult to injury.

Watson’s subpar performances and off-field issues have been a constant topic among Browns and NFL fans.

And now that he’s facing yet another sexual assault accusation, the players must make sure to keep that kind of distraction off the field.

When asked about that, star WR Amari Cooper claimed that all players go through some personal stuff, and they just have to find a way that it doesn’t affect their performance when they get between the lines (Via Mary Kay Cabot).

#Browns Amari Cooper on if Deshaun Watson's new allegations are a distraction:

Of course, that’s easier said than done sometimes.

Watson’s confidence seems off.

He knows Browns fans are losing trust in him, and he went from a fan favorite to one of the biggest villains in all sports since the first accusations arose.

On top of that, he could be looking at further discipline if the league’s investigation concludes that he had another violation of their personal conduct policy.

Should that be the case, the Browns could then look to void the remainder of the fully guaranteed $230 million contract they gave him.

