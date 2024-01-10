Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

When the Cleveland Browns reported an injury to Amari Cooper, it was just one more arrow to the armor.

But this one was a pretty big arrow, as Cooper is the team’s biggest threat to opposing defenses.

David Njoku might earn some consideration, but opponents only scheme to control the wide receiver.

Elijah Moore, David Bell, nor Cedric Tillman warrant nearly as much concern.

Fortunately, it looks like there’s good news on the Cooper front, as shared by ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) says he’s good to go for Saturday. Said he could’ve played last weekend if he had to. Cooper going back to HOU where last month he set a Browns game receiving record — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 10, 2024

Trotter shared Cooper’s self-report as “good to go” for Saturday’s Wild Card game in Houston.

Cooper added that he could have played against the Cincinnati Bengals if the team wasn’t resting starters.

Fans are as anxious as Cooper is to see if he can repeat his record-setting performance in Week 16.

All he did against the Texans that week was catch 11 of his 15 targets for 265 receiving yards.

Those catches included some highlight-reel material between Cooper and Joe Flacco.

Perhaps those plays were in the minds of fans who voted Cooper to his seventh Pro Bowl.

But they are definitely in the mind of Flacco, who will have a full complement of receivers available this weekend.

Cleveland failed to get anything going on the ground during their first visit to Houston, a 36-22 victory.

They finished with just 1.8 yards-per-rush against the Texans, who are sure to play Cooper differently this time.

Jim Schwartz’s defense is also busy planning for a different kind of attack from rookie QB C.J. Stroud.