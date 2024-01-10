Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns reported an injury to Amari Cooper, it was just one more arrow to the armor.

But this one was a pretty big arrow, as Cooper is the team’s biggest threat to opposing defenses.

David Njoku might earn some consideration, but opponents only scheme to control the wide receiver.

Elijah Moore, David Bell, nor Cedric Tillman warrant nearly as much concern.

Fortunately, it looks like there’s good news on the Cooper front, as shared by ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Trotter shared Cooper’s self-report as “good to go” for Saturday’s Wild Card game in Houston.

Cooper added that he could have played against the Cincinnati Bengals if the team wasn’t resting starters.

Fans are as anxious as Cooper is to see if he can repeat his record-setting performance in Week 16.

All he did against the Texans that week was catch 11 of his 15 targets for 265 receiving yards.

Those catches included some highlight-reel material between Cooper and Joe Flacco.

Perhaps those plays were in the minds of fans who voted Cooper to his seventh Pro Bowl.

But they are definitely in the mind of Flacco, who will have a full complement of receivers available this weekend.

Cleveland failed to get anything going on the ground during their first visit to Houston, a 36-22 victory.

They finished with just 1.8 yards-per-rush against the Texans, who are sure to play Cooper differently this time.

Jim Schwartz’s defense is also busy planning for a different kind of attack from rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

17 mins ago

Cleveland Browns players

Insider Mentions Main Focus For Texans' Defense Against Browns

1 hour ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Joe Flacco Being On Legendary NFL Playoff List

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Shares Thoughts On Notable Playoff Record

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Browns Preparations For Texans Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Can Set Playoff Record With Win Over Texans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Reporter Sends Big Message To Browns Fans Before Playoff Run

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cleveland Radio Host Sends Clear Warning To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Analyst Mentions 'Sad' Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Graphic Shows How Browns' Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

5 days ago

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

No more pages to load