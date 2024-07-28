Deshaun Watson Throws No-Look Touchdown Pass To Top Target

After Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw every other day during the team’s OTA sessions earlier this year, questions arose about the three-time Pro Bowler’s chances to participate daily in the team’s training camp.

Not only has Watson thrown every day thus far during Cleveland’s stay at The Greenbrier, but the quarterback has also shown off his skills throughout.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter one of Watson’s best passes on his third day of training camp as he completed a no-look touchdown pass to top target David Njoku in a 7-on-7 drill Saturday.

Deshaun Watson with the no look TD to Njoku 🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/yphhBDaeKS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 27, 2024

In the video, Watson takes the simulated snap and immediately drops back and looks to the right side of the field.

After faking a pass to the right, Watson repositions his body while looking over the middle of the field.

A split-second later, Watson uncorks a pass to the back of the endzone across his body to the covered tight end.

Njoku brings down the pass in the endzone and shows off his dance moves before spiking the ball and returning to the line of scrimmage.

Watson spent most of the offseason rehabbing from surgery on his throwing shoulder, and the results thus far have been encouraging.

Njoku received the second most targets of any receiver on the team last season, finishing the year with a career-best 81 receptions for 882 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.

The Browns continue their training camp in West Virginia this week, and Watson is expected to throw on Monday in 11-on-11 drills for the first time.

