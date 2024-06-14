Insider Reveals Myles Garrett’s Status After Injury

The Browns received a slight scare this week in their mandatory minicamp practice when defensive end Myles Garrett watched the final day of the event.

Garrett’s observatory role came after he apparently tweaked his hamstring during one of the drills.

On Friday, Garrett participated in the ProCamp at Lutheran West, and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year sported a full sleeve on his left leg.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on Twitter a video of Garrett from the event as he knelt on the leg and passed footballs to youth participating in the event.

More #Browns Myles Garrett at his youth ProCamp at Lutheran West wearing a full sleeve on his left leg. Tweaked an apparent hamstring in practice on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/oM6dCwqdrA — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2024

Garrett reportedly felt the injury to his hamstring on Wednesday, Cabot included in the video’s caption.

Despite the injury, Garrett was in good spirits at the event.

Following his appearance, Garrett spoke with the media present to explain how he felt.

Cabot posted on Twitter that the five-time Pro Bowl selection “felt great” despite tweaking his hamstring in the minicamp practice.

Myles Garrett wears a full sleeve on his left leg after tweaking his hamstring on the last day of #Browns minicamp: "I feel great," he told clevelanddotcom https://t.co/Ogwn7OnVIo — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2024

The Browns have high expectations of Garrett this season as he attempts to repeat his award-winning results from last year.

In 2023, Garrett recorded 42 tackles, 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

Garrett will once again lead a veteran defensive line with Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo returning this season.

The Browns also return veterans at the defensive tackle position with Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Dalvin Tomlinson rostered heading into training camp.

Cleveland added veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. to bolster the interior of the defensive line.

