An Early June Review Of The Browns Deshaun Watson Situation

With training camp opening at a date yet to be determined likely in late July, the Cleveland Browns are approximately six weeks away from really getting down to business in the 2022 season preparations.

The trade for Deshaun Watson happened on March 18, and it is unknown if the Browns expected there to be more resolution of his off-the-field issues nearly three months later.

There is so much we do not know, but as the offseason winds down, we can recap the things we have learned.

1. Miami Wanted Watson During The 2021 Season

A lot of work was done to get Watson a landing spot in Miami last season.

Because the Dolphins desired a resolution to some of these issues, Watson offered each of the women a settlement of $100,000 that was rejected because of the nondisclosure agreement attached with it.

#$100,000 Before the Browns deal, the Dolphins wanted Watson. Miami demanded all cases be paid off before camp and Non Disclosure Agreements (NDA). Some women said no to NDA's and killed the deal. Listen.https://t.co/YnxiaTwBN7 — Derrek Harbour (@TheMobleMe) June 3, 2022

2. A 24th Civil Suit Is Being Filed On Monday

The number of civil complaints against Watson will notch up to 24 as of Monday, June 6 as another suit is expected to be filed.

A 24th civil suit against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be filed on Monday by a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct during appointments, attorney Tony Buzbee tells clevelanddotcom https://t.co/BGThhkECG4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 4, 2022

3. The NFL Is Reportedly Done Investigating The Watson Case

The NFL is reportedly finished with its independent investigation.

Watson was interviewed for “a total of four days” during the course of the investigation.

In @Schrotenboer's story: Attorney Rusty Hardin said #NFL interviewed #Browns QB Deshaun Watson “a total of four days.” Hardin said the interview process with Watson and the league is over. https://t.co/zgNfqxcc2t — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 5, 2022

The NFL has concluded their investigation into Browns QB Deshaun Watson. NFL insiders believe the suspension could be as long as 1 year. Watson is facing civil suits for alleged sexual misconduct by 23 different women. The arbitrator made decision should be made public soon. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 5, 2022

It remains to be seen if or when there will be a suspension levied by the NFL, and speculation is all over the board about what will happen.

4. Watson Is Well-Liked By His New Teammates

Every Brown that has been asked has spoken highly of Watson for his football acumen, attitude, and team-building skills.

He has shown plenty of leadership in his short time with the team.

#Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. embraces Deshaun Watson and believes the defense will ascend. Many topics covered in this interview with @__AWalkJr https://t.co/FJPGTqXoOU — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 5, 2022

What It All Means

It means exactly what most Browns fans expected upon hearing the news on March 18.

There would be a lot of rough days and distractions because of Watson’s issues, but the Browns traded for him based on the belief that once those were resolved, he would be the franchise quarterback that could lift this team to the next level.

No one knows how this story will end so we are left just to wait and wonder.