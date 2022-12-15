An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation as they ready themselves for the Baltimore Ravens to come to town on Saturday.

One less day of practice means injuries will come to light earlier in the week, and the latest is a bit surprising.

Safety John Johnson III did not practice on Wednesday.

What Injury Report Said

On Tuesday, he was a limited practice participant; cited with a knee injury.

Wednesday, he was spotted on the sidelines riding an exercise bike with the veterans who were getting a rest day.

#Browns players on the bikes today: Amari Cooper, John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin. WR David Bell wasn't outside during the viewing period — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 14, 2022

JJ3 Spoke To Media About Saturday’s Game

Johnson spoke to the media on Wednesday about facing the Ravens and their red-hot running back J.K. Dobbins who rushed for 120 yards in Week 14 against the Steelers.

#Browns John Johnson III on facing #Ravens J.K. Dobbins and their robust running game pic.twitter.com/8NDmbWQwH9 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 14, 2022

Browns’ Defense Is Already Depleted

It has been well-documented how many injuries the Browns’ defense has sustained in 2022.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was put on injured reserve earlier this week, making him the fourth linebacker to meet that fate this season.

Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki are the other three.

Twitter user Mat Jenkins pointed out a fact months ago something that we too wonder about.

Maybe it's just me but I feel like the Browns have dealt with a really high amount of injuries the last few years. Maybe the strength and conditioning or medical people in the organization aren't doing a great job. #Browns — Mat Jenkins (@jenks078) September 23, 2022

In an analytically focused organization like the Browns, how often and well-reviewed is the strength and conditioning program?

Injuries are part of the game, and all teams deal with them, but it seems as though the Browns have more than most.

Maybe JJ3’s injury is not significant enough to keep him off the field on Saturday, but it is curious and worth watching.

Thursday’s injury report could shed more light on the situation and his availability for Saturday’s game.