Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

By

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation as they ready themselves for the Baltimore Ravens to come to town on Saturday.

One less day of practice means injuries will come to light earlier in the week, and the latest is a bit surprising.

Safety John Johnson III did not practice on Wednesday.

 

What Injury Report Said

On Tuesday, he was a limited practice participant; cited with a knee injury.

Wednesday, he was spotted on the sidelines riding an exercise bike with the veterans who were getting a rest day.

 

JJ3 Spoke To Media About Saturday’s Game

Johnson spoke to the media on Wednesday about facing the Ravens and their red-hot running back J.K. Dobbins who rushed for 120 yards in Week 14 against the Steelers.

 

Browns’ Defense Is Already Depleted

It has been well-documented how many injuries the Browns’ defense has sustained in 2022.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was put on injured reserve earlier this week, making him the fourth linebacker to meet that fate this season.

Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki are the other three.

Twitter user Mat Jenkins pointed out a fact months ago something that we too wonder about.

In an analytically focused organization like the Browns, how often and well-reviewed is the strength and conditioning program?

Injuries are part of the game, and all teams deal with them, but it seems as though the Browns have more than most.

Maybe JJ3’s injury is not significant enough to keep him off the field on Saturday, but it is curious and worth watching.

Thursday’s injury report could shed more light on the situation and his availability for Saturday’s game.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Comments

  1. Jim K says

    David Bell to date has been a huge disappointment he needs to get on the field and make plays otherwise
    i can see him being replaced this offseason.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

1 hour ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

2 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/15/22)

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

14 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

17 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

23 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

1 day ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

1 day ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Their Latest Playoff Odds

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

2 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

3 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

No more pages to load