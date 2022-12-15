Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Early in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns faced a fourth down and one on Cincinnati’s 25-yard line, and head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to go for it – with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback instead of Deshaun Watson.

His pass attempt to Donovan Peoples-Jones was incomplete, and they went on to lose to Joe Burrow and company 23-10.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot asked Stefanski about that decision, and he made it clear that he’s focused on moving forward and having a constructive mindset.

“As you can imagine, I keep the focus on what I can control, what’s going on in our building, those types of things. So, always looking for ways to improve. Always looking for ways to put our guys in position to succeed. That’s what i have to do.”

 

Watson, in his second game back from his 11-game suspension, once again was shaky, going 26 of 42, although he did manage to throw for 276 yards and his first touchdown pass as a member of the Browns.

It’s understandable that it will take him some time to look like the Watson who led the NFL in passing yards in 2020, but fans want to see some game-to-game progression and improvement from him.

With a playoff berth all but unattainable for Cleveland, it is time for the team to build momentum into next season, when it will presumably have a full training camp together as a unit.

 

Perhaps Stefanski Should Focus On Another Problem

One can criticize Stefanski for that decision on fourth down and perhaps some other questionable play calls, but he would be best served to divert much of his attention to the elephant in the room – his team’s porous defense.

Despite the presence of All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett and studs such as Denzel Ward in the secondary, the Browns rank just 18th in passing touchdowns allowed, 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 27th in points allowed.

Defense is something that will need to be rectified if they are to become a very competitive team in 2023.

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

