Browns’ Surprise Day Two Pick Has Insider Raving

The Cleveland Browns are drawing rave reviews after they filled their two biggest needs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected left tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 and wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24. Taking a tackle and a receiver was the obvious plan all along, but GM Andrew Berry wasn’t done cooking yet and doubled up on receiver when he took Washington’s Denzel Boston in Round 2.

It was a bit surprising, but not shocking, as the Browns had a clear need for more than one receiver. The depth chart was thin behind Jerry Jeudy, and Boston and Concepcion’s skill sets are perfect complements to one another.

ESPN’s Tony Grossi is a big fan of what Boston is bringing to Cleveland with him. He initially praised Boston for his size and strong hands during his initial evaluation, but said that once he got to spend a bit of time with him, he came away even more impressed.

“At the combine, I sat in on his interview. This guy’s a real personable guy. I liked him even more after that,” said Grossi.

.@TonyGrossi LOVES what WR Denzel Boston is bringing to the Browns. pic.twitter.com/pZ96CHh7SD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 25, 2026

Most mocks had Boston going off the board in the back half of the first round, which is already something Boston said will serve as a nice chip on his shoulder. He will immediately become the big-bodied receiver this team didn’t have, and whoever the starting quarterback is will love his consistency and ability to make contested catches in traffic.

The fact that Grossi alluded to him having strong character is equally as important. This team needs to build a strong culture if it plans on racking up more wins than it has seen over the past few years, and it doesn’t sound like Boston will be an issue in that regard whatsoever.

With five more picks to go in Day 3, Berry might be done bringing in receivers, but you never know what other tricks he might have up his sleeve.

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Browns Trade Back Into 3rd Round And Draft OT Austin Barber