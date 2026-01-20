Analyst Admits That One Browns HC Candidate Is ‘Intriguing’

Do the Cleveland Browns want a seasoned, proven vet for their next head coach, or are they willing to take a chance on someone who has never had that sort of high-pressure job? That is one of the biggest questions swirling around the team right now, especially as they consider Grant Udinski, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

During his show on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo discussed Udinski, calling him “intriguing” while admitting there could be some growing pains if he were hired.

“The Udinski kid is intriguing to me,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo addressed the matter that many Browns fans are worried about: they feel that Udinski is too young to take on such a powerful and consequential job. At 30 years old, he would be the youngest NFL head coach ever.

But that shouldn’t be a concern, according to Rizzo. He said that if he is surrounded by the right coaching staff, Udinski can thrive. And the Browns don’t even need to retain defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is currently in the running for the HC job.

Schwartz could leave the team, and Udinski could still succeed, as long as the Browns set him up for success. He has earned two interviews, which prove he’s saying the right things and leaving a good impression, but he’ll need more than his intellect and great strategy.

Numerous people have praised Udinski for his mind, his ability to improve offense, and his affinity for working closely with quarterbacks. All of those things sound very compelling, despite the fact that he’s incredibly young.

All of his upsides are why analysts like Rizzo see Udinski as “intriguing,” although they won’t guarantee that he’ll be a home run right away. He may have to find his footing, he might have some problems to work out, and he will need the perfect staff supporting him.

Some people view Udinski as a gamble, but sometimes gambles pay off, and the Browns are currently weighing their options.

