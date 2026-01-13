Trevor Lawrence Raves About Browns HC Candidate Grant Udinski

The Cleveland Browns are on the hunt for a new head coach after cutting ties with Kevin Stefanski.

Now that they’re looking for a new coach, fans and analysts alike believe the team should target someone with an emphasis on offense again. With a young quarterback leading the charge in 2026, Shedeur Sanders or someone else, having the right signal-caller in place is imperative for the team’s success.

Many names have been brought up since Stefanski was fired, but after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, offensive coordinator Grani Udinski has been a popular candidate. Trevor Lawrence spoke about Udinski’s impact on him in a postgame presser, which should be music to the ears of Browns fans.

“I’ve never really met anyone like him. The way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, the game-planning in general, the things that he thinks about, the conversations we have throughout the whole week. It’s a very detailed process, and there are no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room,” Lawrence said.

As Lawrence mentioned, Udinski took a detail-oriented approach to his time with the Jaguars’ offense this year. It translated well, as they were tied for the sixth-most points scored per game across the league, and Lawrence had one of his best seasons as a pro.

Coaches don’t always have success going from a coordinator to a head coach, but having someone with previous offensive success could be massive for the Browns moving forward. They will likely have several more interviews to nail down their top option, but it’s difficult for fans to see many others that are more interesting than Udinski.

One negative factor about Udinski is his age, which is one reason people might be cautious about him. While he has been a coach in some capacity since 2020, he is only 30 years old, and there can be hesitation surrounding young coaches with limited experience.

However, the Browns are looking for a true spark, someone who can come into the building and shake things up in a positive way. Who better to do that than a young coach with a lot to prove?

NEXT:

Analyst Identifies '3 Names To Watch' In Browns HC Search