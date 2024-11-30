Analyst Believes 1 Browns Player Is ‘A Little Overpaid’

The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver for the future, so they decided to go for a talented and underperforming young man like Jerry Jeudy.

That was a great move on paper.

He was a former first-round pick who could’ve benefitted from a change in scenery, and they didn’t have to give up that much to get him.

Then, instead of waiting to see how he played before giving him a new deal, they gave him a three-year contract extension.

There have been mixed reviews of Jeudy’s performance so far.

Considering that, Adam “the Bull” Gerstenhaber believes he’s currently a little overpaid.

“Would he get that kind of money in free agency? Let’s say he finishes the season with eight or nine-hundred yards, would he have gotten 3 for 51 in free agency? I don’t think so. I say he’s a little overpaid,” Gerstenhaber said.

The season isn't over yet, but looking back on Jerry Jeudy's contract, did the #Browns get a bargain or overpay?

It’s not that he hasn’t performed well, but with the numbers he’s posted this season, he may not have gotten that kind of money in free agency.

That’s a fair argument.

Then again, it’s not like the Browns’ offense has done him a lot of favors.

Deshaun Watson failed to keep the chains in motion when leading the way, often missing his receivers by a wide margin.

Jeudy has taken a big step forward since Jameis Winston took over as the starter.

He’s been his go-to guy, particularly in crucial moments, and he’s shown glimpses of the talent that made him a first-round pick not so long ago.

