Saturday, November 30, 2024
Analyst Believes 1 Browns Player Is ‘A Little Overpaid’

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Center Luke Wypler #56 of the Cleveland Browns prepares to make the snap during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver for the future, so they decided to go for a talented and underperforming young man like Jerry Jeudy.

That was a great move on paper.

He was a former first-round pick who could’ve benefitted from a change in scenery, and they didn’t have to give up that much to get him.

Then, instead of waiting to see how he played before giving him a new deal, they gave him a three-year contract extension.

There have been mixed reviews of Jeudy’s performance so far.

Considering that, Adam “the Bull” Gerstenhaber believes he’s currently a little overpaid.

“Would he get that kind of money in free agency? Let’s say he finishes the season with eight or nine-hundred yards, would he have gotten 3 for 51 in free agency?  I don’t think so. I say he’s a little overpaid,” Gerstenhaber said.

It’s not that he hasn’t performed well, but with the numbers he’s posted this season, he may not have gotten that kind of money in free agency.

That’s a fair argument.

Then again, it’s not like the Browns’ offense has done him a lot of favors.

Deshaun Watson failed to keep the chains in motion when leading the way, often missing his receivers by a wide margin.

Jeudy has taken a big step forward since Jameis Winston took over as the starter.

He’s been his go-to guy, particularly in crucial moments, and he’s shown glimpses of the talent that made him a first-round pick not so long ago.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation