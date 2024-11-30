Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stat Shows How Kickers Are Struggling Against Browns This Season

Stat Shows How Kickers Are Struggling Against Browns This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns blocks a field goal attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have had many things go wrong for them this season, most notably in the injury department.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled before suffering a torn Achilles, and the offensive line has been beaten and battered all year long as well.

One thing that has gone right is that kickers have struggled against the Browns for whatever reason.

One recent stat showed that Cleveland is among the league leaders in most opponent missed field goals this year.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports shared on X that the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFL with eight missed field goals against each of them, while the Browns are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints with seven missed field goals.

In each of the Browns’ three wins this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns benefited from their opponent missing a field goal, so it has become a bit of a good luck charm.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has had a strong year so far, making 24 of his 27 attempts and connecting on all 26 of his extra points, so the odds are against the Browns getting a miss out of him on Monday.

Relying on opponents’ missing kicks to win games is not a viable strategy, but you never know.

Cleveland will need to protect Jameis Winston and find ways to limit Denver’s passing attack to win this one, but a miss or two from Lutz would always help.

NEXT:  Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Bo Nix
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation