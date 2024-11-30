Stat Shows How Kickers Are Struggling Against Browns This Season

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have had many things go wrong for them this season, most notably in the injury department.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled before suffering a torn Achilles, and the offensive line has been beaten and battered all year long as well.

One thing that has gone right is that kickers have struggled against the Browns for whatever reason.

One recent stat showed that Cleveland is among the league leaders in most opponent missed field goals this year.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports shared on X that the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFL with eight missed field goals against each of them, while the Browns are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints with seven missed field goals.

In each of the Browns’ three wins this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns benefited from their opponent missing a field goal, so it has become a bit of a good luck charm.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has had a strong year so far, making 24 of his 27 attempts and connecting on all 26 of his extra points, so the odds are against the Browns getting a miss out of him on Monday.

Relying on opponents’ missing kicks to win games is not a viable strategy, but you never know.

Cleveland will need to protect Jameis Winston and find ways to limit Denver’s passing attack to win this one, but a miss or two from Lutz would always help.

