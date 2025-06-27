Analyst Believes 1 Browns QB Is ‘Favorite’ To Start Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are rolling into this season with a myriad of options at quarterback.

However, it doesn’t seem like they’re legitimately considering starting a rookie in Week 1.

That leaves Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as the likeliest candidates to be behind center.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland predicted that Pickett would eventually get the nod.

Talking on ‘The Really Big Show,” he argued that Shedeur Sanders might be the longest shot to be the starter in Week 1, with Pickett leading the race right now.

“I think Kenny Pickett starts week 1 right now, I do,” Rizzo said.

— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 26, 2025

Most people assumed that Pickett would be a third-stringer or a backup when the Browns traded for him.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry were quick to dismiss that narrative by gushing about him and his untapped potential.

Pickett hasn’t looked good since he entered the league, but he hasn’t been in a position to succeed either.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a subpar offensive line, not much offensive talent at their disposal, and one of the most questionable offensive play-calling situations in the league.

Then, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles to be Jalen Hurts’ backup.

Pickett is still young, so there’s still a chance that he will turn out to be good.

Then again, scouts had serious doubts about him even before he entered the league, so the odds don’t seem to be in his favor.

Whatever the case, most signs point to the Browns’ quarterback for the future not even being on the roster – or even in the league – right now.

