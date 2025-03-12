Browns Linked To Interesting Pick In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

Analysts have spent months predicting what the Cleveland Browns will do this offseason to fill their quarterback void, hinting that the team will target a signal-caller with its No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the free-agent marketplace now in full swing, some analysts are beginning to sing a different tune about Cleveland’s upcoming draft.

Analyst Field Yates is one of those individuals, and he updated his predictions following a wild start to the free agency process.

The insider pointed to Cleveland’s trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett as one reason the Browns will go in a new direction with their top draft pick.

Yates believes the Browns will now take a swing at another skilled offensive position in the first round, linking Cleveland to 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the franchise’s second overall selection.

“The Browns bypass the quarterback class here. Hunter has a credible path to becoming a Pro Bowl player at either receiver or cornerback. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has already stated that the team views him more as a receiving prospect, and he would give the Browns a dynamic playmaker for whoever is at quarterback,” Yates said.

Hunter served as a two-way player throughout his collegiate career and could provide the Browns with a player who could be elite on both sides of the football.

Cleveland could use a later-round selection to draft a quarterback now that the Browns have 10 total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round selection to the Eagles to acquire Pickett.

Through his first three seasons, Pickett has won 14 games as a starter in the NFL, proving he can provide competition for whomever Cleveland adds to their quarterback room this offseason.

