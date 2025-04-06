Former Coach Proposes How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns have an important decision to make during the 2025 NFL Draft, as they hold the No. 2 overall pick.

The Browns would love to draft Cam Ward at that spot, but all indications suggest that the Tennessee Titans are taking him at No. 1 overall.

With Ward presumably off the board, Cleveland can go in several directions.

Abdul Carter and Shedeur Sanders were considered the most likely candidates, but Travis Hunter has made a late surge and may now be the favorite to go to the Browns at No. 2.

It’s hard to argue against a generational talent like Hunter, who is a star at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Former NFL head coach Jay Gruden outlined how he would handle Hunter if he was working for Cleveland.

“In the rookie OTAs, I’d put him at offense pretty much predominantly. Teach him the playbook, teach him the offensive formations, and make sure he gets that down pat. Once you get into training camp during 1-on-1 drills, I’ll put him on both sides of the ball. Let him work on defense, let him work on offense,” Gruden said, via “The Bullpen with Adam The Bull.”

Gruden is known for his offensive acumen, so it makes sense that he’d like to see how Hunter handles the offensive playbook.

Learning the offense is a good way for a young player to then understand the defense, so Gruden’s approach, at least in theory, makes a lot of sense for a rare two-way player like Hunter.

NEXT:

Browns Ranked Among Best Teams In Impressive Stat Last Season