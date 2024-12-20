Analyst Believes 1 Prospect Would Be Risky For Browns To Draft

Ashton Jeanty emerged as one of college football’s brightest stars this season, going head-to-head with Travis Hunter in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

The Boise State standout delivered a remarkable season as a running back, amassing 2,497 rushing yards in just 13 games.

His stellar performance helped lead Boise State to its second consecutive Mountain West title and secured a No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

As draft discussions intensify, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads with running back Nick Chubb’s tenure potentially drawing to a close.

Yet analyst Ryan Tyler suggests that pursuing a running back might not align with the team’s best interests.

“I think they have way more they need to address in the first round. Listen, Ashton Jeanty has just put on one of the greatest college performances we’ve ever seen. I still think Travis Hunter deserved the Heisman because he’s done something we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” Tyler said.

He expressed further concerns about the investment required.

“That being said, though, First round price for a RB? You’ve gotta nail that… that’s risky and the Browns can’t afford to take any risky moves right now in my opinion.”

Should the Browns go after Ashton Jeanty? #DawgPound "First round price for a RB? You've gotta nail that. That's risky and the Browns can't afford to make any risky moves right now." –@Ryantyler33 Watch Drennan in FREE @BIGPLAY App: https://t.co/Ag5PaVP3qG pic.twitter.com/QwnQWNCdcD — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) December 20, 2024

The situation gained new urgency after Chubb’s season ended abruptly with a foot injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This setback might mark his final appearance in a Browns uniform, as the veteran running back enters free agency in March unless the team extends his contract beforehand.

Ashton Jeanty is the best college RB since __________ pic.twitter.com/N9mnRJLjIT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2024

Looking ahead to 2025, many have projected the Browns will select Boise State’s Jeanty in the first round of the April draft.

With Cleveland currently holding the No. 7 overall pick, this decision could reshape their offensive strategy for years to come.

NEXT:

3 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday