Analyst Believes 1 QB Prospect Is ‘Perfect Fit’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, and they happen to be in a position to get one.

The No. 2 pick gives them a big chance to finally solve their woes at the position.

With that in mind, the panel at “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” debated about potential options for the team.

NFL analyst Spencer German believes they should definitely give Shedeur Sanders strong consideration.

“Shedeur Sanders feels like he’s a perfect fit for what Kevin Stefanski’s offense wants to be,” German said.

He thinks that he’s a perfect fit for the kind of offense Kevin Stefanski wants to run, adding that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wants a good decision-maker at the position, and that’s one of Sanders’ best traits.

He acknowledged that Sanders’ arm talent — or lack thereof — is a major concern, which isn’t the case with Cam Ward.

Then again, he also thinks Ward is a little too reckless, which is why the Browns must go with Sanders.

There were some concerns about whether Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, would even allow him to play for the Browns.

Andrew Berry has been very optimistic about that, repeatedly shutting down those concerns.

The Browns also have to figure out what to do with Myles Garrett before shaping out their roster for next season.

This isn’t the most stacked NFL Draft class at quarterback, but if they’re going to take a chance on one, they should do it with one of the best prospects available, and Shedeur Sanders checks that box.

