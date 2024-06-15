PFF Ranks Browns Among Top Overlooked Teams

After finishing with an 11-6 record in 2023, the Cleveland Browns look poised to make a return trip to the AFC playoffs this season.

Cleveland’s top-ranked defense from 2023 returns the core of its starters, and a healthy Deshaun Watson – along with new and emerging wide receivers – will go a long way toward securing the team’s first AFC North crown since 1989.

Despite this team’s promise, PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness believes Cleveland will be overlooked by fans and players alike in 2024.

PFF shared a picture of the top-five most overlooked teams for the upcoming season, and the Browns ranked atop McGuinness’ list.

There are multiple reasons the Browns are being overlooked in 2024.

First, years of mismanagement and poor coaching choices left the franchise with a 19-year playoff drought after the Browns’ rebirth.

Second, Cleveland has one playoff win in 25 years – albeit a sweet victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first season.

Finally, the Browns had multiple injuries last season that derailed their season, causing valuable starters like Nick Chubb and Watson to miss significant playing time.

With so many athletes injured during the 2023 season, it’s easy to see why fans forgot how solid the Browns’ roster is in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons summed up the league’s perception of Cleveland with his infamous remarks at the Pro Bowl earlier this year, showing the lack of respect the Browns have despite making the playoffs.

Four of the five most-overlooked teams come from the AFC.

The Miami Dolphins rank second while the Los Angeles Chargers are the third most-overlooked team in 2024.

