Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Star Will Get Historic Contact Extension

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans will be thrilled to know that Myles Garrett isn’t going anywhere right now.

That certainly didn’t seem to be the case months ago.

Garrett sounded the alarms when he talked about potentially leaving the team if they started a rebuild.

The disgruntled defensive end was frustrated after posting Defensive Player of the Year-caliber numbers in a disappointing season.

GM Andrew Berry, however, stated that he wasn’t going to trade him.

While attending the Senior Bowl, Berry made it clear that no offer would be big enough to make them even slightly consider trading Garrett.

That’s why Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes that Garrett is in line to get a massive payday.

He might even become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the National Football League:

“Garrett might have been angling to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with his comments, and it sounds like he might get his way. Berry previously said he didn’t envision the Browns shedding core players to address their salary-cap issues, and he said here in Mobile he wouldn’t be willing to listen to offers for Garrett — even if those offers included multiple first-round picks,” Jackson said.

Garrett has two years left in the five-year, $125 million contract extension he signed.

He’s tied to the organization through his age-31 season.

The Browns would be wise to get him locked up through his entire prime.

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is also reportedly set to get a contract extension in the offseason, so Garrett and his camp might want to wait for him to put pen to paper before getting a deal of their own.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

