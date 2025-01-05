Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Should Not Be Given A Chance To Run Draft

The Browns finished their 2024 campaign with a six-game losing streak, leaving Cleveland with a 3-14 final mark.

With the team’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns ensured its top-three status for the 2025 NFL Draft.

That pick could become a franchise-defining move as two quarterbacks are considered top prospects for the quarterback-needy Browns.

It’s also one that analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber believes should not be made by the team’s current front office.

On X, the analyst was not a fan of allowing general manager Andrew Berry and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta to make the high draft pick.

“It is criminal to give Andrew Berry/Paul DePodesta another chance to run this draft. They have done an incredibly poor job so far…hard to believe they will finally get things right,” Gerstenhaber said.

Berry was hired in 2020 by Cleveland, and analysts have praised his performance before the 2024 regular season.

The NFL executive helped the Browns make two postseason appearances with his roster moves, earning a contract extension during the previous offseason.

Cleveland’s two postseason appearances were more than the organization had experienced in the 21 years prior to his arrival.

DePodesta has often been a target for critics as his primary experience was with Major League Baseball before joining the team in 2016.

The chief strategy officer was the assistant general manager for the Oakland Athletics during Billy Beane’s tenure with the organization.

