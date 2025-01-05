Denzel Ward Compares His Pairing With Myles Garrett To Famous Duo

Now that the Browns have wrapped up their 2024 campaign, Cleveland will begin the task of improving on a 3-14 record during the offseason.

The Browns will have several difficult decisions to make, ones that could impact the franchise for years to come.

One key decision will be how the team handles defensive end Myles Garrett’s potential contract extension.

Cornerback Denzel Ward is among those who are in favor of the Browns bringing back the game-changing performer.

In comments he made on Sunday, Ward likened his pairing with Garrett to one famous NBA duo.

“I look at me and Myles like Shaq and Kobe. I really appreciate and love Myles and this game, and I enjoy playing with him. And I want to continue playing with him for sure,” Ward said.

#Browns Denzel Ward on continuing to play with Myles Garrett, referred to him and Garrett as ‘Shaq and Kobe’ pic.twitter.com/z17m8A1R60 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 5, 2025

Ward was effusive with praise for his Pro Bowl teammate.

The four-time Pro Bowler spoke about Garrett’s role for the Browns and told reporters he was “trying to play with Myles Garrett” for the foreseeable future.

“He’s a dominant force for this team, and one of the leaders for this football team. So definitely going to be in communication with him, just seeing where his head is at and the plans there,” Ward said.

Garrett was named to the Pro Bowl again this season, his sixth selection to the roster.

The defender became the first player since 1982 to record 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

