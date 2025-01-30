Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals What Could Get Browns’ Current Regime Fired Next Season

Analyst Reveals What Could Get Browns’ Current Regime Fired Next Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Reveals What Could Get Browns’ Current Regime Fired Next Season
(Photo Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford to have another bad season in 2025.

That would most likely mean the end of the Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski regime.

Of course, context matters, and it will all depend on how things unfold.

At least, that’s how former NFL player Ross Tucker feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that the only way the current brass gets to keep their job with a losing record would be if they play a rookie quarterback and finish the season on a high note.

He believes that going 8-9 would only be acceptable if they win six of their last eight or nine games.

On the other hand, if they go with a veteran, they can’t afford to have a losing season.

Tucker also argued that he didn’t think that either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders were much better than the rest of the pack at quarterback.

With that in mind, he would much rather get potential generational talents like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 2 and then get Jaxson Dart or someone like that later in the third round.

That does make some sense, especially if the Browns go with a veteran quarterback in free agency.

As tempting as it might seem to get a quarterback at No. 2, neither of the guys at the top look like potential superstars.

That’s not the case for players like Carter or Hunter, both of whom could have been No. 1 picks in most recent draft classes.

NEXT:  Former Browns Player Makes His Thoughts Clear About Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation