Analyst Reveals What Could Get Browns’ Current Regime Fired Next Season

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford to have another bad season in 2025.

That would most likely mean the end of the Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski regime.

Of course, context matters, and it will all depend on how things unfold.

At least, that’s how former NFL player Ross Tucker feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that the only way the current brass gets to keep their job with a losing record would be if they play a rookie quarterback and finish the season on a high note.

"Not all 8-9s are created equal. I think they have to have a winning season or double-digit wins if they go the veteran QB route to decide to continue with what they're doing."@RossTuckerNFL on @afternoon923FAN on #Browns QB-current regime⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/9XmXZSgIqH pic.twitter.com/uwOs5txNJS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 29, 2025

He believes that going 8-9 would only be acceptable if they win six of their last eight or nine games.

On the other hand, if they go with a veteran, they can’t afford to have a losing season.

Tucker also argued that he didn’t think that either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders were much better than the rest of the pack at quarterback.

With that in mind, he would much rather get potential generational talents like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 2 and then get Jaxson Dart or someone like that later in the third round.

That does make some sense, especially if the Browns go with a veteran quarterback in free agency.

As tempting as it might seem to get a quarterback at No. 2, neither of the guys at the top look like potential superstars.

That’s not the case for players like Carter or Hunter, both of whom could have been No. 1 picks in most recent draft classes.

