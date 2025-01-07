Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Browns Are Getting Karma From Deshaun Watson Trade

Analyst Believes Browns Are Getting Karma From Deshaun Watson Trade

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Believes Browns Are Getting Karma From Deshaun Watson Trade
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Three years ago, the Cleveland Browns made one of the most controversial decisions in franchise history.

Trading for Deshaun Watson came with plenty of baggage.

And as much as some fans decided to take the same approach as the team and look the other way, the move was frowned upon by many.

Not only did they already have a quarterback, but rewarding Watson after all the accusations with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract was questionable, to say the least.

That’s why Chris Canty believes this is all about karma.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” the former NFL player mocked the Browns for being stuck in this situation after completing such a controversial move.

Some people contend that a player’s or artist’s performance should be distinguished from their off-field actions.

Then again, it seems like there are limits to everything.

The accusations against him were serious.

Now, the Browns are stuck with him and his albatross contract, and they still don’t have a quarterback.

Whether karma exists or is to blame for this is not for us to debate.

But it’s hard to expect good things to happen when you don’t do the right thing.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Who Is To Blame For Deshaun Watson Situation
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation