Analyst Believes Browns Are Getting Karma From Deshaun Watson Trade

Three years ago, the Cleveland Browns made one of the most controversial decisions in franchise history.

Trading for Deshaun Watson came with plenty of baggage.

And as much as some fans decided to take the same approach as the team and look the other way, the move was frowned upon by many.

Not only did they already have a quarterback, but rewarding Watson after all the accusations with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract was questionable, to say the least.

That’s why Chris Canty believes this is all about karma.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” the former NFL player mocked the Browns for being stuck in this situation after completing such a controversial move.

Some people contend that a player’s or artist’s performance should be distinguished from their off-field actions.

Then again, it seems like there are limits to everything.

The accusations against him were serious.

Now, the Browns are stuck with him and his albatross contract, and they still don’t have a quarterback.

Whether karma exists or is to blame for this is not for us to debate.

But it’s hard to expect good things to happen when you don’t do the right thing.

