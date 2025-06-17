Analyst Believes Browns Are Making Right Move With Shedeur Sanders

From the moment the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many began wondering when he would make his debut for the team and if he had what it took to be the next late-round quarterback to shock the world, similar to Tom Brady.

The problem for Sanders is that the Browns have three other active quarterbacks on the roster, so it’s wildly unclear when fans will get to see him play a regular-season game, though one analyst believes the team is making the right moves with him thus far.

Garrett Bush of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show recently said he is a fan of how the Browns are handling the Shedeur Sanders situation because when his time comes, nobody will be able to say he didn’t earn his spot.

“I like their approach [with Shedeur Sanders]. You know why? Because it’s minicamp. And, you can say, when he does start, there will be nobody, no detractor can look at you in your face and say, ‘He did not earn it.’ No one gave him anything. He was a fourth-team quarterback all the way into camp, into starting getting reps, and then that keeps your credibility as a coaching staff,” Bush said.

This comment came about during a discussion about Denzel Ward reportedly telling Chad Johnson that Sanders “looks different” in camp, which is something else that simply needs to be taken with a grain of salt, at least until players put the pads on.

There has been a flurry of contradictory reports coming out of this quarterback competition for weeks and weeks, and the Browns themselves are doing a great job staying quiet and not adding any unnecessary pressure to the situation.

Sanders will have his opportunity eventually because the Browns need to figure out if either he or Dillon Gabriel can be the franchise quarterback ahead of the 2026 draft, where the team has a pair of first-round selections in a loaded QB class.

That opportunity may not come in Week 1, but that’s probably for the best.

