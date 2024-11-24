Analyst Believes Browns Are ‘Smart’ To Consider A Dome

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns won a huge game over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football this week, ending Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak and moving to 2-2 in the Jameis Winston era.

Even though the Browns may have lost this season, the memories of this game will last forever, thanks to the second-half snowstorm, which created a picturesque setting straight out of a movie.

Unfortunately, if one analyst is correct, that could be one of the last snow games in Cleveland.

Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad shared on X, “Smartly, the Browns, Bears, Titans, Chiefs, and Commanders have all at least considered a new dome. Domes don’t have to be lame anymore. Minnesota is amazing.”

Smartly, the Browns, Bears, Titans, Chiefs. Commanders have all at least considered a new dome “Domes” don’t have to be lame any more Minnesota is amazing pic.twitter.com/lNBMM02DmN — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 23, 2024

The Browns have been exploring the idea of building a new domed stadium in the Brook Park area in the coming years, as have other teams who are looking to continue the trend of building domes.

The practicality of a dome in a cold-weather city makes plenty of sense since it opens up the possibility of hosting other events throughout the year.

However, the fact that it would eliminate snow games, as we saw on Thursday night, would be a travesty and make the idea of a new dome highly bittersweet to Browns fans.

The compromise would be to build a dome and leave it open when it snows, which completely negates the point of even having a dome but still gives fans and viewers the pleasure of watching snow football.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston Returning In 2025