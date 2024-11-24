Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston Returning In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have played four games since starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with an Achilles injury, and the offense has been more successful without him in the starting lineup.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has been 2-2 in his starts after he replaced Watson, and he’s passed for 1,183 yards in those four starts.

Winston has also completed 63 percent of his passes in those four games, adding six touchdowns and four interceptions since ascending to the starting role this year.

It’s enough of a sample for analysts to believe the 30-year-old quarterback could retain this role for next year.

Analyst Chris Easterling made that claim on Sunday morning, suggesting that Cleveland should retain the former No. 1 overall draft pick if the team can work out a new contract for his services.

“I certainly think they should consider him,” Easterling said on 92.3 The Fan on Sunday, adding, “It’s going to come down to money, and you have to remember where they are with the cap … If you can get a financial deal done that makes sense, I absolutely think you should bring him back.”

Easterling said that last season, the Browns decided against offering backup Joe Flacco a roster spot due to concerns about what it would do to Watson.

That won’t be an issue this season, according to the analyst.

Instead, Winston could enter the season atop the depth chart as he’ll be healthy.

Watson, meanwhile, may be unavailable until after the training camp starts after his season-ending surgery last month.

