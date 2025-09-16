Analyst Believes Browns Could Explore Bold QB Move

The Cleveland Browns face mounting questions about their quarterback situation two weeks into the season.

Joe Flacco has handled starting duties, but discussions about potential changes continue gaining momentum as the team searches for answers.

Fans and analysts increasingly question the current approach while debating if more significant roster moves might be necessary.

The development of rookie quarterbacks and Deshaun Watson’s ongoing recovery from injury add complexity to an already uncertain situation.

Local analyst Jeff Phelps recently floated the idea that Cleveland might consider a major move involving Deshaun Watson.

“I still think Deshaun could end up being the QB here before it’s all over this year. You don’t think Deshaun could give you as much of a chance to win as Joe and maybe turn it into something?” Phelps said.

Watson remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from his second Achilles surgery.

The earliest possible return window opens after Week 4.

Watson has expressed optimism about his recovery timeline, but many urge caution regarding a 2025 return.

Multiple opportunities to prove his leadership ability have yielded minimal progress for the franchise.

The Browns’ quarterback carousel persists, with the organization apparently willing to evaluate every available option.

That approach has relegated Cleveland to afterthought status in both AFC discussions and divisional competition.

The logic of returning to Watson instead of evaluating younger talent remains questionable, given his previous results.

