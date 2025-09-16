Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Stat Shows How Impressive Quinshon Judkins Was In Debut

Yagya Bhargava
By

Stat Shows How Impressive Quinshon Judkins Was In Debut
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins delivered an impressive NFL debut in Week 2, providing the spark the team desperately needed after a sluggish ground game against Cincinnati.

The second-round pick carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards against Baltimore while adding three catches for 10 yards.

His performance showcased the burst and vision that made him a coveted prospect.

Data analyst Cody Suek highlighted Judkins’ immediate impact, noting the rookie ranked third in rushing yards over expected per attempt in Week 2 at 2.24.

He trailed only Kenneth Walker III at 2.64 and Jonathan Taylor at 2.26, excluding Monday Night Football games.

The timing proved perfect for Cleveland’s rushing attack.

After managing just 49 yards on the ground in their season opener, coach Kevin Stefanski adjusted his approach and gave Judkins meaningful touches.

Despite missing most of training camp due to legal and contract issues, the Ohio State product looked comfortable running behind Cleveland’s offensive line.

Judkins displayed the aggressive running style and quick acceleration that defined his college career.

His ability to break tackles and generate yards after contact stood out, particularly compared to veteran Jerome Ford running behind the same blocking scheme.

The performance generated excitement among fans and media, with many suggesting his role could expand as the season progresses.

Stefanski has remained measured about workload distribution, but early returns indicate Judkins possesses the tools to elevate Cleveland’s offensive production moving forward.

Browns Nation