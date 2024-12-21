Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprising Decision This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns haven’t fared well this season.

But even amid their struggles, Myles Garrett has always been a reliable player.

The former No. 1 pick continues to be one of the best defensive players in the game, and some might claim that he’s even outgrown the team.

Notably, for the first time in his career, it seems like he also feels that way.

He recently put some pressure on the front office by stating that as much as he wants to be a Cleveland Brown forever, he also wants to play some meaningful games late in the season.

With that in mind, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic believes it’s very possible that the Browns will move on from Garrett in the offseason (via 92.3 The Fan).

.@ByJasonLloyd: Aside from his comments, it is very possible #Browns DE Myles Garrett will be on the move this offseason https://t.co/0R2wAiSfKt — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 21, 2024

Of course, that’s a bit of a surprise.

The team chose not to even entertain the idea of trading him this season, and that’s despite reportedly having several suitors.

Needless to say, a player of Garrett’s caliber would require a massive haul.

The Browns haven’t necessarily been in a good position in the NFL Draft since they traded for Deshaun Watson, and they could certainly use a big haul of picks to replenish their aging roster with young talent.

Then again, trading their best player could also set them back years.

Garrett has been elite for years now, and more so since Jim Schwartz took over as defensive coordinator.

If the team, in fact, decides to move on from him in the offseason, there will most definitely be a lot of fan backlash.

