Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Jameis Winston Makes Pitch For 1 NFL Team To Sign Him

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

 

Once again, the Cleveland Browns had several signal callers starting games for them in the 2024 season.

Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and even Bailey Zappe all got to start at least one game.

Of all of them, Winston had the best performances.

He even led the team to two wins before eventually regressing to his old ways.

However, it doesn’t seem like the Browns are interested in bringing him back.

They benched him down the stretch, and judging by his latest words, it seems like he’s been told he’s not a part of their plans.

That’s why he recently pitched himself to be the Tennessee Titans’ new quarterback.

When asked whether he would like to play for the QB-needy Titans, the former No. 1 pick claimed that he would be absolutely thrilled to do so.

He raved about being from the ‘Dirty South,’ and as an Alabama native, he would be close to home.

Winston also added that he would be thrilled to play for any team that would give him an opportunity.

Winston has grown to become one of the best backups in the league.

He’s a positive presence in the locker room, and he will uplift and motivate everybody around him.

He’s also an incredible athlete and one of the most physically gifted players in the game.

Then again, he’s just not going to change at this point in his career.

His reckless decision-making and unmatched ability to put the ball in harm’s way have derailed what may have been an all-time great career.

