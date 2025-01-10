Analyst Believes Browns Have Made A Decision About Drafting A QB

The Browns broke their silence about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s setback on Friday, revealing the player required additional surgery after re-rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Cleveland discovered the issue during Watson’s end-of-the-year exit physical, potentially leaving the Browns without his services for the majority of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Although the Browns did not learn of this issue until this week, analyst Ken Carman believes Cleveland had already decided if the team would select a quarterback with their No. 2 draft pick in April.

According to Carman, Friday’s news about Watson’s longer recovery window did not play a role in what the Browns will do with the No. 2 pick.

“Whether they’re taking a QB or not, I don’t believe these recent developments affect their plans,” Carman said after the franchise revealed more information about Watson’s setback.

Cleveland has multiple issues the team could address in the 2025 NFL Draft, such as helping their defensive unit or revamping their aging offensive line.

The Browns have been linked to multiple players with their No. 2 pick, including defensive end Abdul Carter from Penn State or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter from Colorado.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado signal-caller Shedeur Sanders have been suggested as potential top overall draft picks, meaning that the other player would be available to the Browns for the upcoming draft for Cleveland to select.

Cleveland could also trade the draft pick, moving down the draft board to select an offensive or defensive lineman that would still be available among the overall top 10 picks.

