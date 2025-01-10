Insider Notes 4 Candidates So Far For Browns’ OC Job

The Cleveland Browns wasted little time making changes after their 2024 regular season wrapped up, terminating two coaches on Sunday.

Cleveland parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson following the team’s 35-10 loss to Baltimore last weekend.

The Browns wasted little time hiring their next offensive line coach, announcing former Rice University head coach Mike Bloomgren for that role on Wednesday.

Cleveland’s search for an offensive coordinator has taken longer as head coach Kevin Stefanski is not rushing this process.

Browns insider Tony Grossi noted on Friday that the organization has scheduled interviews with four potential replacements, naming Atlanta’s Kevin Koger, Miami’s Darrell Bevell, and Seattle’s Charles London along with Cleveland’s Tommy Rees as candidates for the offensive coordinator position.

Add Kevin Koger, Toledo native and Atlanta Falcons TE coach, to Browns offensive coordinator interview schedule. That brings it to four — Tommy Rees (Browns) Darrell Bevell (Dolphins), Charles London (Seahawks) & Koger. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 10, 2025

Koger is the newest name to be linked to the opening.

Currently, the 35-year-old is the Falcons tight end coach, wrapping up his first season with the team.

His NFL experience includes multiple seasons with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bevell is the oldest candidate at 55 years old, and his experience in the league dates back to the 2000 season with the Packers.

Since then, Bevell has served in multiple capacities with five other teams, and he’s served as an offensive coordinator for nearly two decades in the NFL.

London’s experience is also extensive as he’s worked with multiple franchises during the last two decades and has 15 total years of NFL experience.

Rees is the youngest candidate as the 32-year-old finished his first season on the Browns tight ends coach and pass game coordinator.

Previously, Rees served as an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama.

