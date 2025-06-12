Analyst Believes Browns May Have Gotten A ‘Steal’ In NFL Draft

Many who believed the Cleveland Browns made a questionable decision drafting Shedeur Sanders thought he might not fit into their system.

That perception appears to be shifting as the rookie quarterback continues to impress during OTAs and minicamp.

While the four-way competition lacks a clear leader, Sanders is making his presence felt in meaningful ways.

Browns analyst Dustin Fox sees something intriguing in the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback that might turn into one of the draft’s biggest surprises.

“It sounds like the Browns may have gotten a steal with Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round because I think he’ll have a chance. I’m not saying he’s going to be the starting quarterback in September, but I think he’s got a chance to develop into something that hopefully would preclude them from having to draft a quarterback, first overall or top five next year,” Fox said during a segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Did the Cleveland #Browns get a steal with Shedeur Sanders in the 5th round? @DustinFox37 is starting to believe so #DawgPound | https://t.co/s0vPSpd39Z pic.twitter.com/2uigPo9a0u — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 11, 2025

While he acknowledges it remains early with no pads and mostly 7-on-7 drills tailored for offenses, he refuses to ignore the signs.

Trusted observers at practice have watched Sanders consistently place the ball where it belongs, showing poise and timing that stands out even in controlled environments.

Sanders brings legitimate credentials to justify the growing buzz.

During his time at Colorado, he captured the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and received Second-team AP All-American recognition.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound quarterback threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Sanders also enters the NFL with uncommon preparation, having developed under the guidance of his father, Coach Prime, providing him with advantages most rookies lack.

