Joe Burrow Sends 5-Word Warning Message To David Njoku

The 2025 NFL season remains months away, but the competitive fire burning in players’ hearts shows no signs of cooling.

The Cleveland Browns face a Week 1 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, setting up an intriguing matchup that has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow recently ignited excitement for the upcoming season with a gesture that perfectly captures the intensity of this AFC North rivalry.

Burrow sent Browns tight end David Njoku a signed jersey with a 5-word message that delivered both respect and challenge.

“See you on the battleground,'” Burrow said.

Wholesome: #Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow sent rival #Browns TE David Njoku a signed jersey with a message… “See you on the battleground” pic.twitter.com/JNzFbFXZt0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 11, 2025

Njoku fired back with his own response in the story, writing “Thx ya bengal bastsrd.”

The jersey exchange appeared friendly on the surface but carried the competitive undertone these AFC North rivals are known for.

Both franchises understand what this matchup means, and the subtle mind games have already begun.

These division powerhouses will clash twice during the 2025 campaign.

Their first meeting arrives September 7 in Cleveland for Week 1, a date that coincides with the 117th birthday of Bengals founder Paul Brown. The timing adds another layer of significance to an already heated rivalry.

Their rematch comes in Week 18, though specific details remain pending. With both teams expected to compete at high levels in 2025, this rivalry feels more electric than previous seasons.

The exchange between Burrow and Njoku demonstrates the passion these players bring to their craft and their teams.

As September approaches, attention will focus on how this “battleground” encounter unfolds when these division foes finally take the field.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Free Agent WR