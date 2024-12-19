Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Is Leading NFL In 3 Impressive Stats

Myles Garrett Is Leading NFL In 3 Impressive Stats

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns on the field after their 14-27 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

This may be a miserable season for the Cleveland Browns, but one of their main lynchpins is having another impressive season.

Pass rusher Myles Garrett, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is putting up his usual numbers, and his usual numbers mean he’s leading the league in three key pass-rushing categories.

Per Pro Football Focus, he’s first in pass rush grade, pass rush win rate and total pressures.

While the Browns have struggled at times defensively, Garrett continues to do his thing, and through 14 games, he has accumulated 11.0 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

He ranks fifth in sacks in the league and is just 1.5 sacks behind Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, who leads everyone with 12.5 sacks.

It’s unfortunate that most of the rest of Cleveland’s defense hasn’t held up its end of the bargain.

While cornerback Denzel Ward leads the league with 19 passes defended and could end up joining Garrett on the AFC’s Pro Bowl team, Cleveland has had trouble stopping the run — they rank just 23rd in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

On three occasions this season, they have allowed their opponents to register at least 400 total yards of offense.

The Browns’ final three games of the season will be somewhat of an audition for some of their younger players on both sides of the football as far as whether they could be back with the team next season.

That is especially true at the quarterback position, where a decision needs to be made as to whether Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be their starter moving forward, or whether they may look to draft a quarterback.

NEXT:  Insider Notes Interesting Fact About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Start
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation