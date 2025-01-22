Analyst Believes Browns Need To Upgrade 1 Position Group This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns may have finally found their primary pass-catcher.

Jerry Jeudy got off to a slow start to the season, but he closed out the year on a high note.

His chemistry with Jameis Winston was promising, and he even torched his former team for a career game.

Nonetheless, NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala still believes the Browns need more at wide receiver.

Talking to Adam The Bull on “The Bullpen,” Kinkhabwala argued that Jeudy had shown to be more of a 1B than a 1A.

Although he is currently a WR1, he doesn’t belong in the same category as Ja’Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, or Justin Jefferson.

She believes that the Browns don’t have much with Elijah Moore, and while Cedric Tillman has shown flashes, he might need more time to become a consistent contributor.

She also argued that it’s easy to understand why it has been tough for some players to establish themselves or find consistency in Cleveland, given everything that has happened with the offense.

The Browns also have a reliable pass-catcher in David Njoku, and what they can or can’t do will also depend on who they get at quarterback.

But unless Jeudy takes a significant leap next season – which, technically, he could, as he’s a former first-round pick and still young – the team won’t have a top-tier wide receiver.

It’s not easy to strike gold with a player in the draft who can light it up right out of the gate, but maybe Travis Hunter could be that guy for Cleveland.

