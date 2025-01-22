Insider Names 2 Ohio State Players That Should Interest The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have multiple positions to revamp in the offseason.

Regardless of what happens with Nick Chubb, they will likely have to add their running back of the future.

Considering this, Browns insider Tony Grossi discussed the possibility of seeking reinforcements within their home state.

In a discussion with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund on ESPN Cleveland, he suggested that the Browns are likely very interested in Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

Both Buckeyes are expected to be available in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Grossi stated that the team should have more clarity about that once the NFL Draft Combine is over.

But there’s no reason to believe they won’t be on their radar at first glance.

Henderson had a strong outing in his final game with the Buckeyes.

He rushed 12 times for 49 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

Of course, Judkins stole the show in the championship game, logging 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushes (9.1 yards per carry), including an explosion for 70 yards.

We’ve already seen how offensively dominant Ohio State players are in the NFL, and they would certainly welcome the possibility of staying close to the place they’ve called home for a while now.

Chubb isn’t getting any younger and he may not return to the team next season.

Even if he does, given how quickly and notoriously running backs tend to fall off, the Browns most definitely ought to find his replacement before it’s too late.

