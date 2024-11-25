Browns Nation

Monday, November 25, 2024
Analyst Notes An Impressive Trait About Jameis Winston

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league.

Unfortunately, as he’s found out the hard way, success in the NFL requires more than talent and athleticism.

Even so, Jameis Winston still hasn’t lost his ability to make impressive plays and make opposing defenses pay.

As Matt Waldman pointed out, he’s a natural at putting his tight ends in position to make plays.

He shared a clip of Winston’s pass to David Njoku for a game-sealing two-point conversion, stating that he can’t remember any other quarterback, besides Brian Sipe,  who threw the ball up to the tight end to let him win as consistently as Winston does.

Winston’s arm talent should never be put into question.

He was a superstar in college and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in 2015.

Production has never been an issue with him.

Nevertheless, it always seems like it’s a matter of time before he turns the ball over.

Even so, Winston has been better at going through his progressions and not trying to force the football into tight windows.

He might not be a long-term solution at the position, but he’s still this team’s best option to win, even with a healthy Deshaun Watson.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

