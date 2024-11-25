Analyst Notes An Impressive Trait About Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league.

Unfortunately, as he’s found out the hard way, success in the NFL requires more than talent and athleticism.

Even so, Jameis Winston still hasn’t lost his ability to make impressive plays and make opposing defenses pay.

As Matt Waldman pointed out, he’s a natural at putting his tight ends in position to make plays.

He shared a clip of Winston’s pass to David Njoku for a game-sealing two-point conversion, stating that he can’t remember any other quarterback, besides Brian Sipe, who threw the ball up to the tight end to let him win as consistently as Winston does.

Maybe Kosar with Newsome, but may be not since Brian Sipe have I seen a #ClevelandBrowns QB throw the ball up and let his TEs win it as consistently as Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/6xroFkRFGk — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 24, 2024

Winston’s arm talent should never be put into question.

He was a superstar in college and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in 2015.

Production has never been an issue with him.

Nevertheless, it always seems like it’s a matter of time before he turns the ball over.

Even so, Winston has been better at going through his progressions and not trying to force the football into tight windows.

He might not be a long-term solution at the position, but he’s still this team’s best option to win, even with a healthy Deshaun Watson.

