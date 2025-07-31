Analyst Believes Browns QB Is Being Disrespected

The Cleveland Browns are heading toward their first preseason game, and there is almost no indication about what the pecking order is going to be at quarterback.

With two veterans and two rookies vying for the Week 1 job, it’s becoming clear that one of the four is getting almost no buzz, and one analyst believes he is being disrespected throughout the entire process.

“If we’re being unfair to anyone in that QB room, it’s Dillon Gabriel,” Ken Carman said, via 92.3 The Fan..

The media seems to have forgotten that Shedeur Sanders isn’t the top 10 pick or franchise savior he was projected to be.

Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is fourth on the depth chart, yet he gets discussed as if he should be the Week 1 starter.

Too many discussions gloss over the fact that Gabriel was drafted two rounds before Sanders and will have every opportunity to prove he can be the team’s franchise quarterback, and he’ll likely get the first crack at it before Sanders does.

The top priority for the Browns in 2025 has to be figuring out if Gabriel, Sanders or Kenny Pickett can be the long-term solution at quarterback ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have two first-round picks for what is projected to be a loaded QB class.

Gabriel has reportedly checked all the boxes at camp, and it’s time he gets a little more love from the fan base and the media.

He should not be the forgotten man in this QB competition.

