Browns Given Brutal Super Bowl Odds Ahead Of Season

It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns were one of the teams to beat.

They’ve never gone the distance in the Super Bowl era, and it looks like it will be a while before that happens.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently ranked the likelihood of a championship for the 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl, and he doesn’t think Cleveland has any chance this season, putting it at less than 1 percent.

“The Browns are almost certain to make it 60 consecutive years without a championship in the Super Bowl era (including three inactive years between 1996 and 1998). They were 3-14 with the worst scoring margin in football in 2024, they haven’t resolved their quarterback issue at all yet, and they are likely to be buried in one of the strongest divisions in the league. It’s not happening,” Gagnon wrote.

As tough as the AFC North is, the Browns might not be as far away as he says.

Most Super Bowl winners rally behind their defense, and the Browns have two of the best defensive players in the game, a proven coordinator, and the potential to have one of the top units in the league.

They need to figure things out on offense, and finding a franchise quarterback is a must.

A team, like the Washington Commanders last season, was able to turn things around overnight because of their quarterback, as they went from being a four-win team to the NFC Championship Game with rookie Jayden Daniels.

It’s not going to be easy, and it will require making some moves, some of which Cleveland’s front office may not be qualified to make.

But if the Browns keep their defensive core together and finally find the right quarterback, they could make some real noise sooner rather than later.

