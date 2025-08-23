Analyst Believes Browns Rookie Could Win NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with renewed optimism on defense, much of it centered around an unlikely rookie making waves at linebacker.

Carson Schwesinger has grabbed attention throughout training camp with his aggressive play and football instincts.

The former UCLA walk-on has already earned the defensive green dot responsibility.

Draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes Schwesinger could be a surprise contender for major rookie honors.

“Looking for a longshot Defensive Rookie of the Year? Look no further than Browns LB Carson Schwesinger. In his lone season as a starter at UCLA, he displayed rare instincts, a tremendous nose for the football, and the ability to shine on all 3 downs. Long odds but a real shot,” Zierlein wrote on X.

Schwesinger’s rapid ascension fills a critical need after Cleveland lost key players at the position.

His preseason debut against Carolina provided a glimpse of his potential.

He recorded six tackles and four run stops while earning the highest defensive grade among Browns players.

The rookie’s journey from walk-on to All-American at UCLA in just one season speaks to his work ethic and natural ability.

Coaches have praised his sideline-to-sideline speed and dedication to film study.

His ability to direct traffic in the huddle has impressed veteran teammates.

Schwesinger faces the challenge of translating college success to the NFL level.

The Browns’ defense needs playmakers who can impact games immediately.

Early returns suggest he possesses the instincts and physicality required for the jump.

Cleveland’s defensive rebuild hinges partly on unexpected contributors stepping up.

Schwesinger’s camp performance indicates he could be exactly that type of player.

