Analyst Reveals Interesting Draft Rumor About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round selection of Shedeur Sanders raised eyebrows across the NFL, not because of his talent but due to the circumstances surrounding his dramatic draft fall.

Sanders was projected as a potential top pick before sliding all the way to No. 144, where Cleveland finally pulled the trigger.

Since arriving in Cleveland, Sanders has impressed fans with his leadership qualities and connection to the community.

Recent insights reveal what may have caused his unexpected drop on draft boards.

According to industry sources, concerns about Sanders’ communication style and engagement with teams played a major role.

“From what I understand, everyone I’ve talked to has found him somewhat difficult to engage with—the media, the scouts, the coaches, the general managers. He doesn’t engage very well. I think part of it is that I heard a couple of interviews with him afterward, and he doesn’t speak fluidly. That’s the best way I can put it. But I think what he’s doing right now is very, very impressive. More importantly, he’s doing good things off the field,” Playbook Sports’ Marc Lawrence said on The Bruce Drennan Show.

Why did Shedeur Sanders FALL to the 5th round? @MarcLawrence has the answer. #DawgPound "He doesn't engage all that well." pic.twitter.com/xapChuohZP — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) August 22, 2025

The situation came to light when Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson made controversial claims about Sanders’ draft fall earlier this week.

Dickerson alleged the NFL deliberately targeted Sanders during the draft process, suggesting league officials told teams to avoid selecting him.

These allegations paint a troubling picture of potential interference in what should be a merit-based selection process.

For Sanders, the draft experience likely served as motivation.

The young quarterback now has an opportunity to rewrite his narrative in Cleveland.

His early work with the organization suggests he learned from whatever communication issues may have existed during the pre-draft process.

Time will tell whether this controversy becomes a footnote or a defining chapter in his NFL journey.

NEXT:

Cam Newton Believes Browns QB Won't Get A Fair Chance