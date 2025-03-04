Analyst Believes Browns Should Pursue TE Available On Trade Market

The Cleveland Browns could use another tight end or two.

Fortunately for them, this draft class is stacked at the position.

However, if they don’t want to wait for a rookie to develop, it seems like they will also have a potential target who is available for a trade.

According to a recent report, the Las Vegas Raiders are willing to part ways with Michael Mayer.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Jeff Lloyd claimed that the Browns should definitely keep an eye on him, even though he missed seven games last season.

Missed 7 games last year, but sure interested https://t.co/vgQG2VAOGX — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) March 3, 2025

To be fair, Mayer didn’t miss those games because of injuries.

He was away from the team, attending to some undisclosed personal matters with his family.

Mayer is a former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, so the talent, physical tools, and tight-end tradition are most definitely there.

He’s just 23 years old, so there’s still plenty of room to grow and develop.

The Raiders took phenom Brock Bowers in the first round last season, and after watching him dominate right out of the gate in his first year in the league, he’s emerged as one of the most exciting players in the league.

That also leaves the door wide open for the Raiders to flip Mayer and use his contract to bolster other areas of the roster.

The Browns need another pass-catching tight end besides David Njoku.

If the price is right and they can get a deal done without giving up too much, the Browns should pick up the phone.

NEXT:

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday