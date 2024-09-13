Analyst Believes Browns Should Sit Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are used to facing adversity, but the team may be ill-prepared for the issues currently being thrown at the organization.

After a stunningly bad performance against the Dallas Cowboys to open the season, Cleveland discovered that quarterback Deshaun Watson was accused of more misconduct off the field through a civil lawsuit filed this week in Texas.

The lawsuit stems from Watson’s time with his former team – the Houston Texans – and levels serious allegations against the quarterback, analyst Jason Lloyd explained.

Lloyd said during Friday’s “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that with the organization just now learning about the issues, the Browns should make a change at quarterback while the team gathers information (via X).

“The only thing I would say is I don’t think he should be suspended right now; I think he should sit right now until they get more information,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd’s rationale behind sitting Watson was to give the team time to gather the facts surrounding the civil suit.

The analyst explained that Watson would still be paid while he sits out until the Browns “get to the bottom of what’s going on.”

With the seriousness of the allegations, Watson should “sue for defamation” if the incident has no credibility in the court system, Lloyd offered up.

After the 2020 season, Watson was accused by more than two dozen females of inappropriate behavior, and the quarterback was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season by the league in response to the accusations.

