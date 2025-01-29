Andrew Berry Reveals Which NFL Team He Rooted For Growing Up

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get their quarterback of the future in this year’s NFL Draft class.

That’s why some fans didn’t necessarily love Jalen Milroe’s latest confession.

Milroe, who is reportedly receiving strong interest from the Browns, admitted that he had been a Baltimore Ravens fan growing up when asked about his admiration for Lamar Jackson.

Nevertheless, that’s not going to scare Andrew Berry away.

When asked about that, the Browns general manager claimed that everybody had their affinities when they were growing up, even admitting that he was a Dallas Cowboys fan in the past.

That works, as Berry was born in 1987, and the Cowboys were one of the teams to beat in the 1990s.

Berry added that he fully believed Milroe would become the biggest fan of the team that got him in the NFL Draft.

That’s just the way it’s supposed to be.

Whether it’s because of any given player, geography, or family allegiances, chances are that most NFL players grew up rooting for a different team than the one that drafted them.

Ultimately, one can only expect them to act professionally and give their best effort, no matter the opposition.

If Milroe does become a Brown, he will have at least two chances per season to take down the team he once loved; it happens.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Reveals Worst Memory Of 0-16 Season In 2017