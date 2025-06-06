Analyst Believes Browns Veteran Recently Made A Bad Decision

The Cleveland Browns have had one notable absence catching attention during OTAs.

New wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn’t participate in the voluntary workouts, raising eyebrows given his precarious roster position heading into the season.

Johnson signed a one-year, $1.17 million veteran minimum deal with no guarantees attached, meaning every moment counts in his bid to reignite his career in Cleveland.

His absence from these early team activities has already drawn criticism from analysts who question the decision.

Pat McGuire didn’t hold back his thoughts during “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

“He’s a little bit of a head case too, we’ve seen that in the past couple of years. But to sign with the Browns, your third team of the AFC North, and to not show up at the OTAs. I thought it was really strange,” McGuire said.

Is Diontae Johnson no-showing OTAs a problem? #DawgPound "He's a little bit of a head case too, we've seen that in the past couple of years." –@p_mcguire18 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0jkP pic.twitter.com/J5Hrl3Ehe9 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 5, 2025

The criticism carries weight when considering Johnson’s recent career trajectory.

He’s been chasing the form he displayed during his 2021 breakout season, when he earned Pro Bowl recognition with 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Since that stellar campaign, his production has dropped considerably, and stability has become elusive.

Last season perfectly illustrated his struggles. Johnson bounced between three different teams.

Now with the Cleveland Browns, Johnson faces a critical juncture in his career.

The team lacks certainty behind Jerry Jeudy at the receiver position, creating an opportunity for someone to step up.

Rookie Luke Floriea has already begun turning heads during early practices, adding competition to the mix.

Johnson must recognize that his window for proving himself remains narrow.

For someone aiming to demonstrate he belongs in Cleveland after signing his third contract within the AFC North, skipping voluntary workouts sends the wrong message.

Every impression matters when fighting for a roster spot, and his no-show adds unnecessary drama to what should be a focused comeback attempt.

