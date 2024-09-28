Analyst Believes Browns Will Have A Tough Challenge On Sunday

The 1-2 Cleveland Browns have a winnable matchup on Sunday against the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders, who will be missing its pillars on each side of the ball with Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby both out.

That being said, it shouldn’t be a cakewalk by any means, and one analyst believes the team is in for a tough challenge at Allegiant Stadium.

On a recent episode of Come Get Some, analyst Chuck Booms stressed that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is going to have his team ready to go on Sunday after his recent comments calling out his team’s effort, saying “If you think their hair isn’t going to be on fire…”

Antonio Pierce is gonna have the Raiders ready especially after his comments this week… 👀 "If you think their hair isn't going to be on fire…" –@Chuck_Booms Watch the full episode: https://t.co/m4HiG8nTmJ pic.twitter.com/wsYvcVN1UO — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 27, 2024

The comments Booms was referring to took place in a postgame press conference after Vegas’ Week 3 drubbing at the hands of the Carolina Panthers when Pierce said that players were making “business decisions” which meant that he was going to have to make some business decisions of his own.

Those are not comments of a guy who plans on allowing any more poor effort on the field, and he also implied that Gardner Minshew’s hold on the starting quarterback job is not too strong either.

Cleveland will be heading into the matchup without tight end David Njoku and tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, so the Browns aren’t at full strength either but will need to find a way to overcome the Raiders and their likely increased effort.

Before the season, many Browns fans likely saw this game as an easy win, but the Raiders are not to be overlooked.

